Thore Cash Trading Down 15.3% Over Last Week (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 10th. One Thore Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar. Thore Cash has a market capitalization of $44,558.28 and approximately $156,606.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Thore Cash alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.43 or 0.00323259 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00005065 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000740 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Thore Cash Profile

TCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Thore Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thore Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thore Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thore Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.