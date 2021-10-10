Tidal Finance Hits Market Cap of $3.80 Million (TIDAL)

Tidal Finance (CURRENCY:TIDAL) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 10th. One Tidal Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tidal Finance has a total market cap of $3.80 million and $97,657.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tidal Finance has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tidal Finance (TIDAL) is a coin. It launched on March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

