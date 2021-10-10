Tiger Eye Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Tiger Eye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,841 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare comprises about 4.2% of Tiger Eye Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Tiger Eye Capital LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $14,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HCA. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,377,000 after acquiring an additional 9,131 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $433,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 56.6% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Charles J. Hall sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.94, for a total value of $749,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 210,140 shares in the company, valued at $52,522,391.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,778,068. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HCA. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $215.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.67.

Shares of HCA opened at $240.42 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.91 and a 12 month high of $263.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The business had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

