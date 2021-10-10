Tiger Eye Capital LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Tiger Eye Capital LLC lowered its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,447 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 54,727 shares during the period. Tiger Eye Capital LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 58.1% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 96.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 626 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DHI shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Wedbush upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.50.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $217,009.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $83.41 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.32 and a 12-month high of $106.89. The company has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.36.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 28.04%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

