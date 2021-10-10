Tiger Eye Capital LLC Has $11.08 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Tiger Eye Capital LLC decreased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,766 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 3.2% of Tiger Eye Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Tiger Eye Capital LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $11,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 71.4% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 275.0% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 309.1% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB opened at $330.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $930.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $360.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $337.66. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.61 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.93 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. On average, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist increased their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Facebook from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Facebook in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $455.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.85.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.40, for a total value of $87,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.99, for a total value of $25,662,827.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,506,590 shares of company stock valued at $902,626,954. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

