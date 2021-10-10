Tiger Eye Capital LLC Invests $13.26 Million in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Tiger Eye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,258,000. Mastercard accounts for about 3.8% of Tiger Eye Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.48.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total value of $28,347,716.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 15,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.80, for a total transaction of $5,787,017.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,291,894.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 872,777 shares of company stock valued at $328,809,430 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA opened at $354.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $350.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $354.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $366.37. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $281.20 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

