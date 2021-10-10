Tiger Eye Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Tiger Eye Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 77.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 864 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,949 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 0.9% of Tiger Eye Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Tiger Eye Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. regents capital Ltd purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 57.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,155.72.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at $10,118,206. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,220 shares of company stock worth $13,881,341. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,288.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3,357.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,365.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,881.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 57.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

