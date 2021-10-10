TigerCash Market Capitalization Tops $680,566.18 (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 10th. In the last seven days, TigerCash has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar. TigerCash has a market cap of $680,566.18 and $7.14 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TigerCash coin can now be bought for $0.0122 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $351.28 or 0.00641371 BTC.

TigerCash Profile

TigerCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger . The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange . TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

TigerCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

