TokenPay Price Hits $0.0794 on Exchanges (TPAY)

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One TokenPay coin can currently be bought for $0.0794 or 0.00000143 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TokenPay has a total market capitalization of $1.75 million and approximately $114,077.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TokenPay has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,497.30 or 1.00132731 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00059341 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004735 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00048797 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005563 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001189 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $274.96 or 0.00496102 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004600 BTC.

TokenPay Profile

TokenPay (CRYPTO:TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

