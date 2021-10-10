TON Token Price Reaches $0.0119 (TON)

TON Token (CURRENCY:TON) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 10th. TON Token has a total market cap of $532,063.12 and $20,183.00 worth of TON Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TON Token has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. One TON Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00048991 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $124.52 or 0.00225639 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00012206 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.39 or 0.00100362 BTC.

About TON Token

TON Token (TON) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2020. TON Token’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,827,685 coins. The official website for TON Token is toncommunity.org . TON Token’s official Twitter account is @CommunityTon

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokamak Network is a platform designed to assure decentralized and secure property the same as Ethereum Main chain while supporting a high level of scalability and extendability. Each Dapp is built easily for a specific purpose through Tokamak Network. Tokamak Network has each Dapp to operate in its own chain. Layer 2 chains are connected to Ethereum’s Main Chain via the Tokamak Protocol. The Tokamak TON token is used as an incentive to correctly decentralize the Tokamak Layer 2 chain. The service operator must deposit TON to open the Layer 2 chain. If the chain runs properly, this deposit will gradually increase. However, if there is a technical issue in the chain and someone who finds problem raises an issue, and then, the deposit as a reward will go to that person (challenger). Moreover, TON is also used to charge Stamina, which is the transaction fee in Layer 2 chain. The stamina will be recharged after a certain period. It does not disappear until it is withdrawn. “

