Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORXF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of TORXF traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.88. 13,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,321. Torex Gold Resources has a 1 year low of $9.37 and a 1 year high of $17.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.58 and its 200-day moving average is $12.12.

Torex Gold Resources, Inc is a Canadian based resource company, which engages in the exploration and development of precious metal resources with a focus on gold. It holds interest in Morelos gold project. The company was founded on November 13, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

