Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by National Bankshares

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at National Bankshares in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $24.00 price objective on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 120.50% from the company’s previous close.

TORXF has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Torex Gold Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

TORXF stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.88. 13,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,321. Torex Gold Resources has a 52-week low of $9.37 and a 52-week high of $17.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.58 and its 200 day moving average is $12.12.

Torex Gold Resources, Inc is a Canadian based resource company, which engages in the exploration and development of precious metal resources with a focus on gold. It holds interest in Morelos gold project. The company was founded on November 13, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

