Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Rating Reiterated by National Bankshares

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at National Bankshares in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$24.00 price target on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 77.91% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$22.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$28.50 to C$26.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Torex Gold Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$26.58.

Torex Gold Resources stock remained flat at $C$13.49 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 478,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,384. The stock has a market cap of C$1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.46. Torex Gold Resources has a 12-month low of C$12.21 and a 12-month high of C$21.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$252.98 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Torex Gold Resources will post 2.0600001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

