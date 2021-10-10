Tornado Cash (TORN) Price Reaches $67.06

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be bought for $67.06 or 0.00121491 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tornado Cash has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. Tornado Cash has a total market cap of $73.75 million and $19.46 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.58 or 0.00064462 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.83 or 0.00131935 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.78 or 0.00084753 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55,128.10 or 0.99872342 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,461.79 or 0.06271530 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003231 BTC.

Tornado Cash Profile

Tornado Cash’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tornado Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

