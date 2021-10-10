Toronado Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Toronado Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 520,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,159 shares during the quarter. GDS comprises about 11.9% of Toronado Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Toronado Partners LLC owned 0.28% of GDS worth $40,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspex Management HK Ltd lifted its holdings in GDS by 61.4% in the second quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 5,329,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,317,000 after buying an additional 2,027,265 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in GDS by 10.0% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,895,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,948,000 after buying an additional 443,469 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GDS by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,868,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,671,000 after buying an additional 138,440 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in GDS by 0.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,453,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,042,000 after buying an additional 24,289 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in GDS by 45.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,585,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,658,000 after buying an additional 803,002 shares during the period. 56.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GDS alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GDS opened at $59.80 on Friday. GDS Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $49.16 and a 12 month high of $116.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.53. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.80 and a beta of 1.00.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($1.60). GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.77) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of GDS from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of GDS from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.