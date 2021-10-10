Toronado Partners LLC Sells 3,500 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Toronado Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,557 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Twilio accounts for 6.5% of Toronado Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Toronado Partners LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $22,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Twilio by 357.1% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Twilio by 4,500.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $320.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $348.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $353.09. The stock has a market cap of $56.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.72 and a beta of 1.45. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $254.82 and a 1 year high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 10.93 and a current ratio of 10.93.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.74 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Twilio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.84.

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.45, for a total value of $558,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.79, for a total value of $1,189,347.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 167,402 shares of company stock valued at $61,443,714. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

