Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 104,875 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 137.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 181,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,875 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.13% of Eastman Chemical worth $21,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 31.5% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 56,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,548,000 after purchasing an additional 13,443 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 73.0% during the second quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 6,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,652,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $308,850,000 after purchasing an additional 63,899 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,041,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,872,845,000 after purchasing an additional 238,735 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,365,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $276,180,000 after purchasing an additional 27,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMN opened at $105.22 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $78.88 and a one year high of $130.47. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.54.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.88%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $5,188,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,598,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total transaction of $2,999,082.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EMN. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $109.44 price objective (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet cut Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Bank of America upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.54.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

