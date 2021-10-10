Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 7,256 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,256 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of DuPont de Nemours worth $26,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.06.

Shares of DD opened at $70.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.27 and a 200 day moving average of $76.68. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.22 and a 52-week high of $87.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 32.59%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.94 per share, for a total transaction of $379,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,966,937.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

