Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of PPG Industries worth $23,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PPG. FMR LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 91.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,071,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $521,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,193 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 99.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 768,867 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $115,530,000 after purchasing an additional 383,513 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in PPG Industries by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,664,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,338,456,000 after buying an additional 265,951 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $41,424,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in PPG Industries by 134.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 409,101 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,472,000 after buying an additional 234,840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $150.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.51. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.52 and a 1-year high of $182.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.40%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on PPG Industries from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Societe Generale lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.43.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

