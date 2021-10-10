Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 17,104 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.07% of Skyworks Solutions worth $22,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SWKS. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 570.4% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 69,427 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,738,000 after purchasing an additional 59,071 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 6.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth $4,824,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 563.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 126,127 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,142,000 after purchasing an additional 107,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 280,323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

SWKS stock opened at $160.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.35. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.28 and a 12-month high of $204.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 29.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 42.99%.

In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total value of $1,702,095.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,331,903.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total value of $372,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,489,925.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,534 shares of company stock valued at $8,912,599. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SWKS. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.05.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

