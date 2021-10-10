Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Constellation Brands worth $25,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Constellation Brands by 32.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,251,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,433,000 after acquiring an additional 304,690 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $64,317,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 61.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 635,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,988,000 after purchasing an additional 241,741 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 299.7% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 296,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,594,000 after purchasing an additional 222,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 59.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 507,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,090,000 after purchasing an additional 189,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.50.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $219.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.63 and a 52-week high of $244.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $214.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.26.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.33%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

