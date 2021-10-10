Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 115,279 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 228,101 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 115,279 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.07% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $23,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 40,726,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,237,650,000 after buying an additional 2,196,558 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,538,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,627,145,000 after buying an additional 423,203 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,684,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $480,697,000 after purchasing an additional 149,248 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,635,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $378,278,000 after purchasing an additional 176,757 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 7.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,396,799 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $349,396,000 after purchasing an additional 237,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LYB shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.21.

NYSE LYB opened at $97.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $66.72 and a 1-year high of $118.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.96.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.09 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 11.59%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was up 108.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 80.57%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

