Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 164,264 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 455.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164,264 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.19% of DaVita worth $24,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 789.6% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 52,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,350,000 after buying an additional 46,800 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at $396,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 10,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DaVita stock opened at $113.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.62. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.14 and a 1 year high of $136.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.09 and a 200 day moving average of $120.96.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 61.00%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total value of $104,801.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,410.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 37,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total transaction of $4,960,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,663,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,915 shares of company stock worth $5,113,533. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DVA shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.83.

About DaVita

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

