Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 33,049 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,049 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Synopsys worth $29,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SNPS. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Synopsys by 326.9% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 77.0% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. 84.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $291.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $312.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.95. The stock has a market cap of $44.48 billion, a PE ratio of 60.76, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.08. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.20 and a 52-week high of $340.66.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Trac Pham sold 16,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.09, for a total value of $5,132,418.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 278,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.98, for a total transaction of $87,766,657.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,515 shares in the company, valued at $51,818,934.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 333,637 shares of company stock worth $105,479,027. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $349.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.50.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

