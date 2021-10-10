Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 33.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 525,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,137 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Carrier Global worth $25,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 2,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

In related news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,965,781.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,045,760.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CARR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.19.

Shares of CARR opened at $51.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $31.71 and a 1 year high of $58.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.07. The firm has a market cap of $44.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.13.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.