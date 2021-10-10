Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 127.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,979 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.14% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $25,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BR. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,036,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $525,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,864 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 521.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 878,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,878,000 after acquiring an additional 737,057 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,698,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $719,399,000 after acquiring an additional 206,414 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 623.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 210,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,944,000 after acquiring an additional 181,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 897,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,471,000 after acquiring an additional 161,203 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BR opened at $168.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 0.86. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $134.68 and a one year high of $177.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $170.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.56.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.69% and a net margin of 10.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.23%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 73,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $12,345,919.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam D. Amsterdam sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.72, for a total value of $944,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,092.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 255,434 shares of company stock valued at $42,925,569. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on BR. Raymond James upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.60.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

