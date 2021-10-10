Toronto Dominion Bank Has $27.01 Million Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 120.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 225,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,200 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.12% of Xylem worth $27,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of XYL. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Xylem by 30.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,020,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,536,000 after purchasing an additional 477,047 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Xylem by 44.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,454,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,012,000 after purchasing an additional 449,886 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 15.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,864,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,721,000 after buying an additional 253,054 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 3.8% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,307,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $756,664,000 after buying an additional 231,515 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 43.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 661,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,226,000 after buying an additional 200,838 shares during the period. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XYL opened at $121.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.14 and a 12 month high of $138.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.72.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 54.37%.

In related news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $242,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total transaction of $7,077,907.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,813,762.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,104 shares of company stock valued at $11,394,095. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

XYL has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.70.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

