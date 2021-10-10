Toronto Dominion Bank Has $28.23 Million Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 52.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 180,587 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.10% of Verisk Analytics worth $28,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 316.7% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 13,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 10,236 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at $332,000. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at $244,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 14.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 462,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,790,000 after acquiring an additional 58,183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total value of $786,693.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,616.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total transaction of $97,363.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,836 shares of company stock worth $981,579 in the last ninety days. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VRSK shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.80.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $207.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $199.19 and its 200-day moving average is $185.96. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.79 and a 12-month high of $210.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.78.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The business had revenue of $747.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.02%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

