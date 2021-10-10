Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 265,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,361 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.09% of Nucor worth $25,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 2,452.9% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NUE shares. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.25.

In other Nucor news, CFO James D. Frias sold 5,736 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $554,269.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,385 shares in the company, valued at $30,282,392.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 12,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total transaction of $1,161,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,814 shares of company stock valued at $15,115,839. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NUE stock opened at $97.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.81 and a 200-day moving average of $98.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $128.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.38.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 19.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 48.50%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

