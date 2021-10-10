Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,874 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,351 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $20,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.3% in the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,888 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in IQVIA by 7.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 606 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in IQVIA by 1.2% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 8.6% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 596 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management grew its position in IQVIA by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 1,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA stock opened at $242.23 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.65 and a 52 week high of $265.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $253.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.43.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. IQVIA had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on IQV shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on IQVIA from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on IQVIA from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.33.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.