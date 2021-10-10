Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 5,552 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,552 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Discover Financial Services worth $23,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 33.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 5,314 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.4% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 2,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 92.3% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 5,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total transaction of $471,155.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,575,224.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,744,079. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,624 shares of company stock worth $2,477,843. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $128.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $60.42 and a 12 month high of $135.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.44. The firm has a market cap of $38.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 36.50%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.20) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 16.9 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 21st that permits the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.06.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

