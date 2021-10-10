Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $106.81 Million

Brokerages expect that Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) will post $106.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Townsquare Media’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $107.75 million and the lowest is $105.87 million. Townsquare Media posted sales of $95.36 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Townsquare Media will report full year sales of $412.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $412.40 million to $413.42 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $450.55 million, with estimates ranging from $446.48 million to $454.63 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Townsquare Media.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.06). Townsquare Media had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The business had revenue of $107.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.04 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Townsquare Media from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media in the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media in the 2nd quarter worth about $192,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media in the 2nd quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,957 shares during the period. 52.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Townsquare Media stock opened at $13.32 on Friday. Townsquare Media has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $14.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.76 and a 200-day moving average of $12.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.

