Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Sold by Ativo Capital Management LLC

Ativo Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $761,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 13,977.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 5,591 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after buying an additional 4,791 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. 1.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

NYSE TM opened at $171.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $177.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.43. Toyota Motor Co. has a one year low of $129.28 and a one year high of $187.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $240.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.55.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.68 by $1.19. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $72.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.91 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.