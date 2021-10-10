Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,923 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $10,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 49.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 76,862.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 724,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,021,000 after acquiring an additional 723,274 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,548,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,629,000 after acquiring an additional 30,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

NYSE:TM opened at $171.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Toyota Motor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.28 and a fifty-two week high of $187.45. The stock has a market cap of $240.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.43.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.68 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $72.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.91 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 12.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

