TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) to announce $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TPG RE Finance Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. TPG RE Finance Trust posted earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.13. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover TPG RE Finance Trust.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. TPG RE Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 44.06%.

Several analysts recently commented on TRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities raised their target price on TPG RE Finance Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.90.

In related news, major shareholder China Investment Corp sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $12,330,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRTX. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 93.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in TPG RE Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 77,350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 13,923 shares during the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,373. The company has a quick ratio of 362.16, a current ratio of 362.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.72. The company has a market capitalization of $977.71 million, a P/E ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 1.96. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $14.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. This is a positive change from TPG RE Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -69.06%.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

