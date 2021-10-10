Trabzonspor Fan Token (TRA) Trading Down 0.3% Over Last 7 Days

Trabzonspor Fan Token (CURRENCY:TRA) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 10th. Over the last week, Trabzonspor Fan Token has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Trabzonspor Fan Token has a market cap of $7.99 million and $1.79 million worth of Trabzonspor Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trabzonspor Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for $3.39 or 0.00006008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $179.22 or 0.00317597 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004898 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000724 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Trabzonspor Fan Token Profile

Trabzonspor Fan Token (TRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trabzonspor Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,356,284 coins. Trabzonspor Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @tetracurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Trabzonspor Fan Token’s official website is www.trabzonspor.org.tr/tr

According to CryptoCompare, “Tetra is a Proof of Work Scrypt coin backed by Silver. “

