Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Stock Position Raised by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,147,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,548 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 2.75% of Tractor Supply worth $585,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 161.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 126.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO traded down $3.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $194.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 676,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,395. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $127.78 and a fifty-two week high of $213.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.28%.

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 3,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $724,339.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at $7,949,461.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $3,982,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,742 shares of company stock worth $5,456,913. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Benchmark started coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $219.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.65.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

