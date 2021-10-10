Tranchess (CHESS) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11.74 Million

Tranchess (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. Tranchess has a total market cap of $81.10 million and approximately $11.74 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tranchess has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. One Tranchess coin can now be purchased for about $2.99 or 0.00005412 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $55,182.16 or 1.00023715 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.37 or 0.00062301 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004640 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00050694 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001241 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.18 or 0.00518737 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004692 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Tranchess

Tranchess (CRYPTO:CHESS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,163,359 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

