Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $184.50.

TT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $172.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $189.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Trane Technologies has a twelve month low of $123.08 and a twelve month high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.91%.

In related news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $851,455.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,595,777.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total transaction of $25,021,653.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 257,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,811,783. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 10.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 622,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,091,000 after purchasing an additional 57,185 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,250,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,722,000 after purchasing an additional 182,146 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 43.0% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,194.2% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 64,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,662,000 after purchasing an additional 59,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 75,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,482,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

