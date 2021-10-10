Transcodium One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,688.00 (TNS)

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Transcodium has a total market capitalization of $148,677.61 and $1,688.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Transcodium has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. One Transcodium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00046882 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $121.33 or 0.00218806 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.07 or 0.00097510 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001804 BTC.

About Transcodium

Transcodium is a coin. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,842,616 coins. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here . Transcodium’s official website is transcodium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens. “

Transcodium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Transcodium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Transcodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

