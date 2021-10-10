TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 916,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,695 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.67% of TransDigm Group worth $591,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. XN Exponent Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth $95,125,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,453,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,794,112,000 after purchasing an additional 137,973 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,129,836 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,673,203,000 after purchasing an additional 91,111 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 43.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 187,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $110,431,000 after purchasing an additional 57,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deccan Value Investors L.P. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 12.6% during the first quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 435,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $256,064,000 after purchasing an additional 48,842 shares in the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $644.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $617.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $625.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.61. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $453.76 and a one year high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, CFO Michael Lisman purchased 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $591.19 per share, with a total value of $502,511.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,260.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.34, for a total transaction of $7,352,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $27,704,895 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TDG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $732.00 price target for the company. Truist lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $676.88.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

