Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) versus iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Financial Contrast

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) and Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.5% of iCAD shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.6% of Treace Medical Concepts shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.5% of iCAD shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for iCAD and Treace Medical Concepts, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iCAD 0 0 7 0 3.00 Treace Medical Concepts 0 1 3 0 2.75

iCAD presently has a consensus price target of $22.57, indicating a potential upside of 110.16%. Treace Medical Concepts has a consensus price target of $35.50, indicating a potential upside of 39.60%. Given iCAD’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe iCAD is more favorable than Treace Medical Concepts.

Profitability

This table compares iCAD and Treace Medical Concepts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iCAD -24.44% -18.86% -12.31% Treace Medical Concepts N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares iCAD and Treace Medical Concepts’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iCAD $29.70 million 9.05 -$17.61 million ($0.43) -24.98 Treace Medical Concepts N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Treace Medical Concepts has lower revenue, but higher earnings than iCAD.

Summary

iCAD beats Treace Medical Concepts on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Nashua, NH.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc., an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement. The company also provides Lapiplasty Mini-Incision precision system. In addition, it offers products to address ancillary surgical procedures, including akin osteotomies, weil osteotomies, intercuneiform stabilization, lesser tarsometatarsal joint fusions, and autograft bone harvesting, as well as for MTP fusion. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

