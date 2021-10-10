Treat DAO (TREAT) Trading 68.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Over the last week, Treat DAO has traded up 68.5% against the US dollar. One Treat DAO coin can now be bought for about $6.38 or 0.00011545 BTC on exchanges. Treat DAO has a market cap of $6.38 million and $145,134.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Treat DAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.68 or 0.00064551 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.98 or 0.00132019 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.68 or 0.00084435 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,167.45 or 0.99793600 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,462.31 or 0.06263041 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003214 BTC.

About Treat DAO

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Treat DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Treat DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Treat DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Treat DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Treat DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.