Tribe (TRIBE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $22.04 Million

Tribe (CURRENCY:TRIBE) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. During the last seven days, Tribe has traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar. One Tribe coin can currently be bought for $0.72 or 0.00001283 BTC on major exchanges. Tribe has a market capitalization of $325.58 million and approximately $22.04 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.61 or 0.00047527 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.41 or 0.00222236 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00011819 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.85 or 0.00097978 BTC.

Tribe Profile

TRIBE is a coin. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeToken is a decentralized platfrom design to bring ease and transparency to the charity industry. It uses cryptocurrency tokens to enable instant and verifiable donations. Using TribeToken users can create their own charity and donate to other charities. TRIBE is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for transactions within the TribeToken Platform. “

Buying and Selling Tribe

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tribe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tribe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

