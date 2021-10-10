Tricon Residential Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.11.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.25 to C$15.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.25 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TCNGF opened at $13.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.54. Tricon Residential has a 12-month low of $5.49 and a 12-month high of $14.06.

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company, which engages in rental housing. It operates through the following segments: Private Funds and Advisory; Tricon Housing Partners; Tricon American Homes; and Tricon Lifestyle Rentals. The Private Funds and Advisory segment manages an investment portfolio of residential real estate assets in the U.S.

