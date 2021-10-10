Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Stake Reduced by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 440,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,229 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.13% of Trinseo worth $26,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Trinseo by 54.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Trinseo during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Trinseo during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Trinseo during the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trinseo by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Matthew Farrell purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.53 per share, with a total value of $242,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,687.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TSE opened at $56.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.16. Trinseo S.A. has a 52 week low of $28.65 and a 52 week high of $76.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Trinseo had a return on equity of 69.20% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.95) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Trinseo S.A. will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Trinseo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Trinseo’s payout ratio is presently 62.44%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TSE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Trinseo from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TD Securities raised Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trinseo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo SA engages in the manufacture and marketing of synthetic rubber, latex binders and plastics. It operates through the following segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstock’s, Americas Styrene’s, and Corporate. The Latex Binders segment produces styrene-butadiene latex and other latex polymers and binders, primarily for coated paper and packaging board, carpet and artificial turf backings.

