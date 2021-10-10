Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its holdings in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.11% of Tronox worth $3,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,888,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,887,000 after buying an additional 200,611 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Tronox by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 463,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,389,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Tronox by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,187,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,956,000 after purchasing an additional 331,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tronox by 126.3% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 181,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 101,453 shares in the last quarter. 66.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TROX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Tronox from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

Tronox stock opened at $24.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.22. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Tronox Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $8.29 and a fifty-two week high of $25.57.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. Tronox had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.43 million. On average, analysts expect that Tronox Holdings plc will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Tronox’s payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

