Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.11% of Tronox worth $3,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Tronox during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tronox in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tronox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 252.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 6,329.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the period. 66.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TROX has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Tronox from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tronox presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

Shares of NYSE:TROX opened at $24.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.22. Tronox Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $8.29 and a fifty-two week high of $25.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. Tronox had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.43 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings plc will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.43%.

Tronox Profile

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

