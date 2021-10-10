TrueFi (TRU) Trading 9.5% Lower This Week

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. In the last week, TrueFi has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. TrueFi has a total market capitalization of $61.34 million and approximately $14.24 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueFi coin can now be bought for $0.44 or 0.00000795 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TrueFi alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00047265 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $121.89 or 0.00222263 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.81 or 0.00098120 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

About TrueFi

TrueFi (CRYPTO:TRU) is a coin. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,446,312,655 coins and its circulating supply is 140,608,485 coins. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io . The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

TrueFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrueFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.