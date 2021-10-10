Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Holdings Increased by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,677,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,976,104,000 after purchasing an additional 715,245 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,724,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,201,726,000 after purchasing an additional 606,908 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,652,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,033,236,000 after purchasing an additional 494,547 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,110,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,112,855,000 after purchasing an additional 488,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,487,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $903,251,000 after purchasing an additional 266,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC opened at $60.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.48. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $40.05 and a 52 week high of $62.69. The company has a market capitalization of $81.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $247,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,355.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total transaction of $80,982.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on TFC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.31.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

